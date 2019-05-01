Sudan: TMRC Chief - 'Imprisoned Al Bashir, Henchmen, Treated in Accordance With the Law'

Khartoum — The chairman of the Transitional Military Council (TMC*), Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan, has confirmed that ousted President Omar Al Bashir, who is being held along with "most of the detained officials of the former regime" in Kober Prison in Khartoum North, are allowed visits from lawyers and doctors to verify their presence.

El Burhan affirms that "they are treated in accordance with the law". He said that the file of those involved in killing during the demonstrations has be referred to the prosecution, and he pledged to hold them accountable.

He warned of the seizure of property of anyone found to be involved in the suspicion of corruption.

He pointed out that the prosecution is investigating the funds found in the private stores of Al Bashir.

El Burhan also stressed that the National Congress Party would not be part of the transition.

Judicial seizures

Sudan's judiciary has issued a decision to seize property owned by leading members of the former regime at the federal and state level.

The TMC has directed the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research to re-open the state and private universities in the country.

This came as part of the 11th meeting of the TMC in which Prof Mustafa El Balla, Acting Undersecretary of Ministerial Missions, addressed the directives to the public and private universities and colleges to open all the universities and colleges in implementation of the directives of the Council.

He stressed the concerted efforts and the involvement of all partners to the stability of higher education in the country to ensure the future of students.

The TMC agreed to form a committee for the inventory, classification and review of government companies, in which the State contributes by any proportion within the framework of the inventory of government companies and their review.

The general advisor of the legal department of the Cabinet [?], Mohamed Ahmed El Ghali, said in a press statement on Monday? that some government companies would be liquidated and removed from the Commercial Register, while the government will be removed from some government companies.

El Ghali appealed to everyone to report any information or documents concerning government companies both home and abroad to present them to the committee.

In addition, the TMC has issued a decision to freeze the activity of trade unions, professional associations and the Sudanese Employers Union.

* Transitional Military Council

The TMC seized power on April 11 by means of a coup, overthrowing President Omar Al Bashir, who himself seized power in a coup in 1989.

Al Bashir has been indicted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Darfur. He now also faces investigation on charges under Sudan's Foreign Exchange Law and money laundering after Sudanese authorities seized a substantial amount of cash during a search of Al Bashir's residence in Khartoum. Amounts of $351 million, €6,7 million, £5.2 million, and SDG 5 billion ($105 million) were recovered and deposited within the vaults of the Central Bank of Sudan.

Substantial amounts of money have also been recovered from bank accounts held by Al Bashir. According to Al Sudani newspaper, just one such account at a commercial bank in Khartoum, held 315 million Saudi Riyals ($84 million).