Kenya: Poor Salaries, Corruption Haunt Kenyans On Labour Day

"Just like the sky is cloudless this morning with no sign of rain, I expect nothing good from today's Labour Day celebrations."

This was what a worker attending the ceremony at Uhuru Park in Nairobi said on Wednesday.

Mr Philip Munyao, who was vending water during the poorly-attended event, said the day was just like any other.

"The Kenyan worker is fed up. All the government is good at is imposing taxes, the latest being the 1.5per cent tax on salaries for the housing plan," said Mr Munyao.

'DEMORALISED'

Many of the workers who spoke to the Nation shared Mr Munyao's feeling - despair about the government's inability to improve working conditions and salaries amid tough economic times.

Mr Pascal Muthamani, a security guard, said he felt distraught because of a newspaper report of an unlikely salary increment this year.

"I had second thoughts about attending this celebrations because the major thing I expected to hear - the salary increment - will likely not be mentioned. I'm so demoralised and have nothing else to look forward to," he said.

Ms Elizabeth Mwende, a businesswoman, said she expected a report on measures the government had taken to improve the economy.

"I wonder why the cost of life is rising while salaries are constant. The cost of flour comes down for few days and before you know it, it hits the peak. The government does not care how the common citizen manages the fluctuations," said Ms Mwende.

BRANDS SHOWCASE

Mr Stephen Wangombe, 51, attended the event for the first time.

"Labour Day, as I can see from the presentations here, is a day when workers showcase their brands and take pride in what they do for the government and the private sector.

"But the government should also say what it can or will do for workers, say by increasing their salaries and setting favourable laws," he said.

Ms Lucy Wairimu said that despite a law requiring domestic workers to earn a minimum of Sh7,000, they were still being paid poorly by their employers, with impunity.

"Let the government look at workers who do odd jobs too. Let them rein in our employers because we don't have the power. We are so hard-pressed by the economy," she said.

CORRUPTION

The workers also blamed their woes on corruption, which they said the government should genuinely fight so that more money is channelled to the payment of workers.

"Corruption contributes a lot to the downwarping of our economy, making the lives of workers more difficult," said Mr Munyao.

One Ms Mwende said: "The government is not doing enough in the war on corruption. It should especially reign in judges who receive bribes to rule in favour of thieves."