South Africa: Peaceful Elections for SA

Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Luwellyn Landers has assured members of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Electoral Observation Mission (SEOM) that South Africa does not have "no-go" area zones.

The assurance follows media reports that some members of the observer mission had a fear of being attacked by some members of the community.

"As the Government and people of South Africa, we are fully committed to peace, security and development of our continent," the Deputy Minister said.

Landers has received the delegation of the SADC SEOM, which is already in South Africa to observe the South African general elections taking place on 8 May 2019.

The delegation which met the Deputy Minister was led by Joseph Malanji, the Zambia Minister of Foreign Affairs and Head of the SADC SEOM to South Africa.

"Everyone in South Africa understands that people are free to move everywhere. We can assure everyone who is in our country for whatever project that nothing untoward will happen to them. What we witnessed a few weeks ago was purely criminal activities," the Deputy Minister said.