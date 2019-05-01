Tanzania: Dar Reaffirms Sustained Protection of Press Freedom

FOREIGN Affairs and East African Cooperation Minister Professor Palamagamba Kabudi has assured the international community of Tanzania's sustained press freedom protection ahead of the World Press Freedom Day 2019 commemorations.

The minister described the free press as the most effective way of strengthening democracy and intensifying protection of human rights. Professor Kabudi was speaking to US Deputy Assistant Secretary for East Africa and Sudan, Ms Makila James.

He said Tanzania is among few African countries that have a large number of privately owned media outlets.

The minister said the government will continue respecting and protecting the press freedom while asking media owners and practitioners to work responsibly by respecting the law and protecting the rights of others.

"We will continue protecting press freedom in the country but at the same time, we ask our colleagues in the media to respect the law and protect the rights of others," he noted.

Professor Kabudi said the country will continually promote democracy in the context and environment that suit Tanzania, adding that in doing so, Tanzania practices may differ with other countries.

He said Tanzania will never allow tribalism and racial segregation, "which are critical in building and promoting hatred."

He added: "Africa has over 50 countries, however, each country decides on its issues, therefore there should be no generalisation when evaluating and rating Tanzania on different issues."

Professor Kabudi said apart from strengthening press freedom and democracy, the government also works on strengthening of various institutions that have been established to promote democracy, justice and human rights.

The two agreed to have the two nations continuing to discuss and cooperate in various areas for the benefit of wananchi in both countries. Professor Kabudi asked Ambassador James to convince investors and traders from the US to come and invest their capital in Tanzania, saying the country has all it takes for investors to set up businesses.

"I will like to ask you to tell investors and traders in your country to come to Tanzania for investment, we have improved our policies, the country has good environment for doing business," he said.

On her side, Ambassador James expressed her satisfaction with the clarification from the minister on various issues in particular democracy, press freedom and promotion of human rights.

She said her visit in the country means the two countries are continuing to cement their existing good relations. She said the two countries have agreed to strengthen relations in business and investment sectors as well as security.

Ambassador James has also met the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office for Investment, Ms Angellah Kairuki and the Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Ms Ummy Mwalimu.