Kenya: Tarmacked Road Renamed After Sonko's Late Father

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is set to have a road named after his late father Kioko Kivanguli.

Sonko's road to his Mua home which ends at Kaloleni market will be renamed from Mua-Kaloleni road to Kivanguli road.

This is the road the governor tarmacked after he constructed his rural home in Mua.

The proposal to have it renamed was tabled in a motion at the Machakos county assembly and was passed unanimously.

COUNTY ASSEMBLY MOTION

"I want to thank the Machakos County Assembly for unanimously passing a motion to rename the Mua-Kaloleni road to Kivanguli road in honour my late dad Gideon Kioko Mbuvi Kivanguli. Mzee Kivanguli played a key role in the development of Mua Hills area and the larger Machakos County. Continue to rest in peace Dad," Sonko wrote.

The governor's father died on September 6, 2015 at Nairobi Hospital where he had been admitted in the ICU.

He was buried at Sonko's family home in Mua in a lavish ceremony that featured luxury hearses and a gold encrusted casket.