South Africa: Two SA No 9s in Line for Top English Award

Cape Town — The Rugby Players Association (RPA) on Wednesday announced the nominees for the RPA Players' Player of the Year.

The award will be presented at the RPA Awards 2019 on Wednesday, May 8 at Twickenham.

The RPA Players' Player of the Year award recognises the outstanding player of the domestic season as voted for by the players. It is the highest accolade in the English game.

Among the five finalists are two South Africans, scrumhalves Faf de Klerk and Cobus Reinach.

The other three nominees are England's Danny Cipriani and Henry Slade and Argentina's Santiago Cordero.

Danny Cipriani (Gloucester Rugby): "This is a big honour to be recognised in this way. I have enjoyed my first season with Gloucester and I am excited and motivated by what lies ahead. Thank you to my fellow players for the continued support."

Santiago Cordero (Exeter Chiefs): "I can't believe this nomination and I would like to thank all my fellow players for the support. I would also like to thank my Exeter teammates and club staff because without them I would not be where I am today."

Faf de Klerk (Sale Sharks): "It's a massive honour to be nominated. There are so many outstanding players in the Premiership and to be up there nominated alongside four incredible guys means a lot. I feel extremely blessed."

Cobus Reinach (Northampton Saints): "I am really humbled and honoured by this special nomination. I feel incredibly blessed for the support and I wish the other nominees the very best of luck."

Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs): "It's the highest honour in our game to be nominated for the Players' Player of the Year and I am extremely proud of the recognition shown to me. To be seen in this light by the guys you play against week in, week out, is a very special feeling and I must thank them for their support."

Source: Sport24