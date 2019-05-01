1 May 2019

Nigeria: Bandits Kill 10 in Katsina Communities - Police

By Agency Report

The police in Katsina State have confirmed the killing of 10 persons by bandits at Gobirawa and Sabawa villages in Safana Local Government Area of the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by the command's Public Relations Officer, Gambo Isah, on Wednesday in Katsina.

He said the bandits came on about 150 motorcycles at about 6.10 p.m. on Tuesday and attacked the two communities.

Mr Isah also said the bandits rustled a number of animals and took away other valuables after killing the innocent persons.

He revealed that the command immediately dispatched police patrol teams to the affected communities, engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel and chased them away.

According to him, the police are making efforts to arrest the hoodlums.

"We will do everything possible to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice and bringing to an end the activities of these rascals", he said. (NAN)

