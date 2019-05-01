South Africa: Bulls Forced Into Backline Changes for Waratahs Visit

Cape Town — Wings Cornal Hendricks and Rosko Specman have been recalled to Bulls duty and will start against the Waratahs on Saturday at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria.

Kick-off is at 15:05.

Hendricks started in five of his six appearances in the Super Rugby competition this year and last played against the Jaquares four weeks ago.

Specman, who has scored four tries in his six appearances, last featured against the Sharks in March.

The duo come in for injured Jesse Kriel and Jade Stighling, respectively, following the 23-22 defeat to the Stormers in Cape Town last weekend.

Coach Pote Human has also moved Johnny Kotze to outside centre in place of Kriel, with Hendricks benefitting from this positional move.

Dylan Sage comes onto the bench in place of injured Divan Rossouw, while coach Pote Human also called André Warner into the match day squad. Sage started in three of his six appearances in the Super Rugby season this year and last played against the Jaquares four weeks ago.

Warner won the last of his 13 caps against the Sunwolves last year and takes over from Embrose Papier on the bench.

Human left his pack unchanged.

The coach said the changes should not impact on the team's performance.

"Both Rosko and Cornal played for us in more than half of our matches and are keen to get another run. I have no doubt we will see a good performance from both. Johnny has played outside centre for us before and will slot in with ease," Human explained.

"We have a clear vision of what we want to achieve from this game," he said.

"The Waratahs have a number of strike runners in their side and if they are allowed to prosper, you are in trouble. We will have to execute our plays and plans ruthlessly if we want to keep on the right side of the log," Human said.

Bulls captain, Handré Pollard, said they are pleased to be back at Loftus Versfeld.

"We have been a tad inconsistent at home, to be honest we need to deliver a performance that we and the Loftus faithful will be happy with."

The Bulls will be looking to bounce back from their loss to the Stormers and a victory over the 'Tahs could see them reclaim top spot in the South African Conference.

Teams:

Bulls

15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Johnny Kotze, 12 Burger Odendaal, 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Handré Pollard (captain), 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Hanro Liebenberg, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 RG Snyman, 4 Jannes Kirsten, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Jaco Visagie, 1 Lizo Gqoboka

Substitute: 16 Johan Grobbelaar, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Wiehahn Herbst, 19 Thembelani Bholi, 20 Paul Schoeman, 21 Andre Warner, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Dylan Sage

Waratahs

TBA

Source: Sport24