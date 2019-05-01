South Africa: President Declares National Days of Mourning for Flood Victims

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared seven days of national mourning for the people who lost their lives in the floods that have ravaged the country in the past week.

The President has instructed that the National Flag fly at half-mast at every station in the country from 1 May to 7 May 2019 as a mark of respect and in observance of seven days of national mourning.

President Ramaphosa has visited flood-stricken communities and assured residents that all spheres of government will assist communities in rescue and recovery efforts.

"The President has also welcomed the wealth of material and social support extended to affected communities by various sectors of society.

"The President has expressed the profound appreciation of the government and people of South Africa for the messages of support received from governments around the world in relation to the recent floods," the Presidency said in a statement.

President Ramaphosa equally appreciates the international messages of congratulation extended to South Africa in recognition of the celebration of 25 years of freedom and democracy.