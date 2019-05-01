South Africa: Five Injured in Nine-Vehicle Collision

Sasolburg — Five people were left injured this morning following a nine-vehicle collision on the R59 south-bound highway in Sasolburg.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 05h00 to find nine vehicles, including trucks, blocking the entire south-bound section of the highway. Several people were found walking around on the scene.

Paramedics assessed the patients and found that five had sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious. One patient had already been transported privately to a nearby hospital prior to the arrival of paramedics.

ER24 paramedics treated the patients and thereafter transported them to nearby hospitals for further care.

It is believed that the heavy morning mists played a contributing factor to the cause of the collision.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.