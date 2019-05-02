Nigeria: Govt Launches Master Health Facility Registry List

Abuja — The Federal Ministry of Health with support from MEASURE Palladium, USADID-Funded Project has developed a Master Health Facility Registry List (MHFRL), meant to manage the master facility list in Nigeria.

Specking during the launching yesterday in Abuja, the minister of health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, said a Master Health Facility List (MFL) is a comprehensive list of all the health facilities in the country, with information on the signature and service domain elements.

The minister said, "The major policy of this present government of Nigeria, under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, is to avoid duplication of databases by government agencies in the country.

"That is why this government, and my ministry in particular, is happy with the development of this MFL that will ensure the pooling of resources to reduce duplication of efforts and increase efficiency in the healthcare system in the country.

"The National HFR would permit each state and FCT to carry out real time updating and management of the list of health facilities within its jurisdiction," he said.

He cited an example using the (HFR) signature domain, which is expected to provide information on the health facility by location and unique identifier, while the service domain elements would indicate the kind of services that are provided by the health facility.

He added that the HFR would help in Health Management Information Systems (HMIS), disease surveillance, and supply chain management across the country.

The minister also assured that the ministry would continue to develop and enhance capacities to guarantee effective implementation and sustainability of healthcare system in the country.