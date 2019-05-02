South Africa: Flashy Businessman Forks Out Sh18m for Each of His Four Wives' Mercedes Benz

A 44-year-old South African former journalist-turned-businessman Musa Mseleku, has surprised each of his four wives with a gift of a brand new Mercedes Benz, he bought them all at once.

The revelation were made on the latest episode of Musa Mseleku Realty TV Show, Uthando Nes'thembu which follows his life and that of his four wives MaCele, MaYeni, Makhumalo and MaNgwabe.

In the episode, which aired last week on Thursday on Mzansi Magic, Mseleku drove his wives to tears, when he surprised each of them with a key to the brand new exotic wheels.

Each of the white rides, which bore custom made number plate names of every single wife, cost a staggering South African Rand 667,000 (Sh4.7 million) which means Mseleku splashed Sh18.8 million at ago to purchase the wheels.

"I don't know how to feel," a stunned MaYeni said.

OVERJOYED

An equally overjoyed MaKhumalo was left needing a tissue to wipe her tears.

"Wow! He really surprised us. Those were tears of joy because I never expected him to do something like this," she said.

Of the four wives, MaNgwabe appeared to be one who was overwhelmed with joy "when I turned and saw mine, I just felt weak, I couldn't stand" MaNgwabe said.

Msekelu is known to be a man of fine taste. Prior to gifting his wives with the new Mercedes Benz C180, each one of them already owned two cars.

Msekelu himself he drives a Mercedes ML SUV. In total Musekelu has a fleet of about 15 exotic cars.

TV WIVES

The journalist also owns six well-furnished double storey properties, one each for his wive, one for himself and the family home where he grew up with his only sibling sister Nompumelo.

Mseleku married his first wife MaCele, 42, in 2002 before marrying 37-year-old MaYeni five years later. In 2009 he married 30-year-old MaKhumalo and 36-year-old MaNgwane.

In a previous interview, Msekelu revealed that so many women have been clamoring to join his nest of TV wives who he ensures enjoy nothing but life of pure opulence.

Mseleku left his news reading job at Ukhozi FM to nurse his ailing mother who passed on in 1999, leaving him in financial ruin.

He then started rebuilding himself by venturing into business. Other than his vast business empire, Msekelu has also authored with several books under his belt including Life and Polygamy.