Ethiopian Airlines Wins Best On Board Experience Abuja Transport Summit

Ethiopian Airlines, the largest Aviation Group in Africa has been awarded as the best on Board Experience from the Tourism and Transport Summit and Expo 2019 which held at the International Conference Center, Abuja.

The event organized by the Institute for Tourism Practitioners and others, also saw other awardees like the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi bag a ministerial award for mass transportation infrastructure development alongside Mr Hassan Bello, Executive Secretary, Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) for outstanding transport regulator of the year.

Ethiopian Airlines (Ethiopian) is the fastest growing Airline in Africa. In its seventy plus years of operation, Ethiopian has become one of the continent's leading carriers, unrivalled in efficiency and operational success.

Ethiopian commands the lion's share of the Pan-African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet to more than 119 international passenger and cargo destinations across five continents.

Recall that recently, Ethiopian Airlines, a SKYTRAX certified Four Star global airline was awarded the prestigious African Champion of the Year award at the Africa CEO Forum in Kigali which was attended by more than 1,800 delegates.

The Africa CEO Forum is the leading international conference dedicated to the private sector in Africa and hosts the continent's top CEOs, international investors, experts and high-level policy makers every year.

Every year, the Africa CEO Forum awards recognize the companies and investors that have shaped the year in Africa.

Ethiopian is a multi-award winning airline. On November 8, 2017, SKYTRAX, the most prestigious international air transport standards and quality rating organization, certified Ethiopian as Four Star Airline.

SKYTRAX had also awarded Ethiopian as SKYTRAX World Airline Award for Best Airline Staff in Africa, two times, and earlier in 2017 Ethiopian has received SKYTRAX World Airline Award for Best Airline in Africa.

The Institute for Tourism Professionals (ITP) hosted the second edition of the National Tourism Transport Summit and Expo, from April 29 to 30, 2019, at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture and the Ministry of Transportation.

This edition, with an international dimension, was tagged the International Tourism Transport Summit and Expo, with the theme "Tourism and Transportation Interdependencies for Inclusive Growth and Sustainable Development."