Kenya: 10-Man Western Stima Finally End Winless Run

Ten-man Western Stima halted a 13-match winless run with a convincing 3-0 win over Mount Kenya United in a midweek SportPesa Premier League match at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Wednesday.

Kennedy Otieno broke the deadlock six minutes after referee Samuel Mwaura got matters underway. Otieno, formerly of Posta Rangers, outpaced his marker Paul Kamau on the left wing before beating Phillip Odhiambo in Mount Kenya post with a left foot shot.

Goalkeeper Samuel Odhiambo sent his opposite number the wrong way from the penalty spot to make it 2-0 on 79 minutes after defender Bernard Omondi brought down substitute Henry Onyango in the box. Henry Onyango added the third goal in injury time.

The power men were reduced to 10 men after Vincent Omumbo was sent off for a second bookable offence on 52 minutes, following a bad tackle on Brian Nyakan.

Victory for Stima, their second in four games against Mount Kenya and their sixth overall this season, takes their points tally to 30, 12 ahead of bottom-placed Mount Kenya with eight matches remaining.

Coming into this game, the Kisumu-based side were under intense pressure to end their skid with their last win coincidentally coming against Mount Kenya, a 2-1 result on February 17 in Kisumu.

The opening goal came three minutes after Hebert Kopany's strike was ruled out for offside.

Kevin Okoth almost doubled the lead on eight minutes, but his close range header was blocked by an outstretched Odhiambo.

Mount Kenya struggled to settle in the game with their midfield seemingly outplayed by their opponents. Timonah Wanyonyi started in the defensive midfield in place of injured Harun Nyakha as John Ndirangu plied on the flanks.

Kopany forced Odhiambo to a finger tip save with a 35-yarder shot as Stima capitalised on counter attacks.

Wanyonyi curled in a shot that veered inches off the mark a minute after the restart.

Stima got more bodies behind the ball waiting to pounce on the counter as their hosts kept asking questions in vain.

Stima coach Salim Babu will hope for another fruitful outing against Gor Mahia on Sunday, while Mount Kenya, who edged Zoo Kericho 3-2 last match, play KCB on Monday.