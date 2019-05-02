Rwanda: Rayon Sports Eye Espoir Win to Close Gap on APR

RAYON Sports will be looking for 'a very important victory' over Espoir on Thursday to move to within one point of APR at the top of the Azam Rwanda Premier League table.

The game starts at 3:30pm, at Kigali Stadium.

Leaders and defending champions APR were dealt a blow following their goalless draw with SC Kiyovu.

Ahead of today's tie, Rayon Sports are in second place with 54 points and a game in hand, just four behind APR. Victory against Saidi Abedi Makasi's side will see the two local giants separated by just one point going into the final match rounds.

"This is a very important game for us, a must-win fixture if we are to boost our title chances," Rayon Sports head coach Roberto Oliveira told Times Sport after his team's morning training on Wednesday.

He further noted: "I think it is going to be an intense game, but we are ready and we will do everything possible for the three points."

In a separate interview, former Rayon Sports and Amavubi striker Masaki said that he knows and respects his former club, and his side have prepared for the game accordingly.

"We are playing [against] one of the best teams in the league, it definitely will be a tough match. However, we have prepared accordingly and; if we execute it well, we stand a good chance."

The two sides played out a goalless in the first-leg clash at Kamarampaka Stadium last December.

Rayon Sports will have skipper Thierry Manzi and star left-back Eric Rutanga back in the starting line-up after serving their one-match suspension against AS Muhanga over the weekend, which the Blues comfortably won 3-1 at Muhanga Stadium.

The attacking duo of Micheal Sarpong (11 goals) and Jules Ulimwengu (14 goals) will lead Rayon's charge for their 18th league victory after 25 matches.

Thursday

Rayon Sports Vs Espoir 15:30

Musanze Vs Etincelles 15:30

Tuesday

SC Kiyovu 0-0 APR

Gicumbi 1-0 AS Kigali