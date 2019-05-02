Kenya: Tusker Down Kakamega Homeboyz

Tusker continued with their revival after they overcame hosts Kakamega Homeboyz 3-1 in a SportPesa Premier League match at the Bukhungu Stadium on Wednesday.

David Majak and Boniface Muchiri gave the brewers a 2-0 half time lead, before Jackson Macharia added the third a minute after the restart.

Daniel Sakari pulled one back for the hosts but it proved a mere consolation. After the match Tusker coach Robert Matano expressed gratitude to his boys for having won the match.

“The boys played well and it’s my desire that they sustain the winning momentum into our next fixtures,” he said.

Kakamega Homeboyz tactician Nicholas Muyoti said defensive lapses contributed immensely to their defeat.

“Several mistakes made by the defenders in the match allowed our opponents' strikers to roam in our danger area at will," Muyoti said.

Majak put the visitors ahead via a header following a left wing cross from Rodgers Aloro in the 39th minute.

Efforts by the hosts' forwards Osborne Monday, Ali Bai and Allan Wanga to equalise were time and again frustrated by a tight Tusker’s defence led by Aloro.

The match was a see-saw affair until the 40th minute when Muchiri burst from the right wing rounded up defender George Odour, before beating goalkeeper David Juma to secure the second goal.

Upon resumption from half time, Tusker picked up from where they left in the first half as Boniface Muchiri outpaced defender David Sakari before unleashing a rasping shot that hit the top of the roof for the third goal in the 46th minute.

A defensive mix up from Sammy Major and Eugene Asike allowed Kakamega Homeboyz’s Sakari fire into the net their consolation goal in the 71st minute following a through pass from Moses Mudavadi.