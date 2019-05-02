Kenya: Sofapaka Edge Posta in Five-Goal Thriller

Sofapaka narrowly edged out Posta Rangers 3-2 in a five-goal thriller in the SportPesa Premier League at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Wednesday.

John Avire drew first blood on 25 minutes with a follow up strike after Posta defenders went to slumber, failing to clear George Maelo's initial shot that had been parried by Posta custodian Eliud Emase.

Umar Kasumba doubled the lead two minutes after restart for Batoto ba Mungu, capitalising on a defensive lapse to round Emase for his 15th goal of the season.

The goal put the Ugandan import at par with Ulinzi Stars' Enosh Ochieng as well as Kakamega Homeboyz's Allan Wanga in the race for the coveted golden boot.

Before the dust had even settled, George Maelo scored Sofapaka's third goal from 35 yards. The right back unleashed a dipping shot that sailed into the far post with Emase unable to stop it.

The mailmen pressed hard to reduce the deficit. In the 56th minute, Felix Oluoch slotted home Sofapaka defender Faina Jacob's skewed clearance after goalkeeper Justin Ndikumana had left his line to clear the incoming danger.

Elvis Osok then struck home Posta's second in the 73rd minute from outside the 18-yard box as the Sofapaka defence was again caught flat foot.

The slim win helped Batoto ba Mungu move to 52 points, six below runaway leaders Gor Mahia who have a game in hand.

Both teams began on a high, wasting early opportunities. Avire's effort was cleared off the line by Osok in the eighth minute, before the referee called for a foul on Emase.

In the 11th minute, Francis Nambute broke down the right flank and floated in a teasing cross, but Felix Oluoch's free header went over the bar. Three minutes later, Brian Magonya played Avire through on goal, but his goal was ruled for offside.

Emase was called to action on 20 minutes, parrying Ibrahim Kajuba's rasping shot from outside the area as Sofapaka poked holes in the Posta backline led by Joackins Atudo.

In the 41st minute, Felix Oluoch fluffed a chance to level the scores after charging down the left flank only to place the ball slightly off the target with options at his mercy. Gerson Likono was agonisingly waiting for a cross to tap home not knowing Oluoch had other plans after running down the space on the left flank.

Brian Osumba weighted in a pass to find Francis Nambute at the stroke of halftime, but the latter's effort went wide.

Posta, who have now lost eight games in 15 matches against the 2009 champions, remain on 25 points ahead of their next match at home to Bandari.

Sofapaka welcome Tusker at Kenyatta stadium on Sunday.