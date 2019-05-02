Rwanda: Women Teams to Participate in Peace Cup for First Time

Women football clubs will for the first time take part in the Peace Cup tournament, Rwanda's second biggest club competition after the national league.

According to the local football governing body (Ferwafa), the competition will start in June when the 2018/2019 Azam Rwanda Premier League seasons comes to an end.

Nine clubs have registered to participate in the maiden Women's Peace Cup tournament.

Speaking to Times Sport on Wednesday, AS Kigali women's football club captain and She-Amavubi midfielder, Alice Kalimba, said that "The tournament will help us to remain in competitive fitness and reduce the time we spend in off-season break."

"This is a very good platform for us."19 teams in men's Peace Cup

In the meantime, a total nineteen teams - ten in topflight and nine in second division league - have also confirmed their participation during this year' Peace Cup as they vie for a ticket to the CAF Confederation Cup next season.

Mukura Victory Sports will be looking to defend the title they won last August after beating Rayon Sports 3-1 on penalty shootouts after the two sides had played a goalless draw.

Rwanda is represented by two teams in CAF competitions; with the league champions playing the Champions League, while Peace Cup winners feature in the Confederation Cup.

Teams:

Men: SC Kiyovu, AS Kigali, Rayon Sports, Sunrise, Police, APR, Mukura VS, Bugesera, Marines, Gicumbi, Hope FC, Etoile de l'Est, Interforce, Gasogi United, Unity Sports Club, Vision, Intare, Isonga and Rwamagana City.

Women: ES Mutunda, Inyemera, Rugende, Bugesera, Kamonyi, AS Kabuye, AS Kigali, Gakenke and Scandinavia.