Nigeria: 'Why NAFDAC Is Still Battling Fake Drugs'

Director general of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, (NAFDAC) Professor Moji Christianah Adeyeye has said that improving local manufacturing of drugs can solve the problem of fake drugs across the country.

Adeyeye, addressing newsmen in Lagos yesterday said that the National Drug Policy (NDP) was designed to make available at all times to the Nigerian populace adequate supplies of drugs that are effective, affordable, safe and of good quality ensuring the rational use of such drugs and to stimulate increased local production of essential drugs.

However, she stated that the country is yet to meet the guidelines because the country still is still importing about 70percent of its drug as opposed to 30percent of the policy.

Debunking rumors that 70percent of drugs in circulation, the NAFDAC boss said that the agency even with its scarce resources and manpower is doing enough work in terms of monitoring of the substandard falsified medicines across the country.

She noted that achieving the 70percent local manufacturing of drugs is very important for drug security.

"We need local manufacturing because our children do not have jobs. It helps with unemployment. We should encourage local manufacturing because Africa is the biggest market. If we do not local manufacturing, Africa trade will be negative to us; we will not be able to sell," Adeyeye said.

The DG said the agency has put a lot in place to checkmate substandard drugs by partnering with relevant agencies, provision of scanners and some digital innovations that can help Nigerians confirm the authenticity of drugs using mobile phones.

Similarly, immediate past president of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) and founder Safe Medicine Foundation (SMF), Ahmed Yakassai said a lot has been done to make sure all sort of essential medicines are protected.

Yakassai noted that if we can achieve 70percent of local drug manufacturing the issue of fake drugs will be a thing of the past. "I want to tell you, we have never seen any locally produced fake medicine unless that company is not registered. We stimulate the industry so that local producers can be able to increase the capacity. Even if they do not produce 70percent they can go near it," he added.