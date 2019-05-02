South Africa: Man Left Dead On Joburg Highway Following Hit-and-Run

A man was killed on Wednesday evening in a hit-and-run incident on the N1 highway near the Xavier offramp in Ormonde, south of Johannesburg.

According to as statement, ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 19:24 to find the local authorities already in attendance.

The body of a man was found lying in the slow lane of the highway.

Paramedics assessed the man and found that he had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life.

Nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead.

The vehicle in question was not found on the scene.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

Source: News24