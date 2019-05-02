Tanzania: Stars to Camp in Egypt Ahead of Nations Cup

Dar es Salaam — The national soccer team, Taifa Stars, will camp in Cairo, Egypt, ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals, it has been revealed.

Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) technical director, Ammy Ninje said yesterday that Stars would leave for Cairo early next month for the finals scheduled for June 21 to July 19 in Egypt.

According to Ninje, Taifa Stars head coach Emmanuel Amunike, will unveil his squad for the Afcon later this month.

"If all goes well, Taifa Stars will leave for Egypt early June for residential camp ahead of the Afcon finals," he said.

While in Cairo, Amunike's men will step up their preparations for the Afcon by facing Egypt's national soccer team, The Pharaohs, on June 13 at the Bourg Al Arab Stadium.

According to Ninje, Amunike will not reinforce his squad for the Egypt finals.

On Young Africans defender Gadiel Michael, who is nursing a knee injury, Ninje said he was optimistic that he would shrug off the injury before the Afcon.

Michael sustained the injury during their Mainland Premier League match against Azam FC at the Uhuru Stadium on Monday.

Taifa Stars, who will be competing in the finals for the first time in 29 years, are in Group C together with neighbours Kenya, Senegal and Algeria.

They launch their Afcon campaign against Senegal on June 23, before facing Kenya's Harambee Stars four days later.

They will wind up their group stage campaign on July 1 against Algeria.

Taifa Stars last competed in the Nations Cup finals in 1980 in Lagos, Nigeria.