South Africa: KZN ANCYL Leader Gunned Down Outside His Home

Another KwaZulu-Natal ANC Youth League (ANCYL) leader has been gunned down outside his home, police said on Wednesday.

Chairperson of the eThekwini region's Ward 7 was shot outside his home on Tuesday night in Ntshongweni, west of Durban.

KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the incident happened just before 22:00."As he arrived at his home, he was shot by two unknown men who then fled the scene," Gwala told News24.

According to Gwala, Moyo was taken to a local clinic where he died. A murder investigation docket has been opened and police are investigating the incident.

No arrests have been made as yet.

In March, News24 reported that the ANCYL in KZN bemoaned the fact that the youth had been the "biggest casualty in political killings".

"The youth in this province has been the biggest casualty in these senseless killings of political activists. We, therefore, call for the full might of the law to be meted against anyone who is involved in these senseless killings no matter their standing in society," the league said at the time.

Source: News24