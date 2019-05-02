Kenya: Sonko Unveils His Grand Plan to End Water Shortage in Nairobi

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko says he will distribute more than 1000 water tanks with the capacity of 10,000 litres to the 85 wards in Nairobi to help provide solutions to the frequent water shortages in the city.

Mr Sonko said that the initiative, dubbed the Ward Based Water Project, will enable him fulfill his promise of ending the perennial water shortage in Nairobi.

The Governor has also promised that in the next financial year 2019/20, the Nairobi City County Government will drill three boreholes in each of Nairobi's major slums of Kibera, Mathare, Mukuru Kwa Reuben, Mukuru Kwa Njenga, Fuata Nyayo, Mariguini , Korogocho among other residential settlements in the city.

"I want to assure Nairobi residents who reside in city estates which are still facing water problems that we are working with the Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company to ensure that we end case of water diversion that have largely been blamed for water problems in the city," said Sonko.

WATER CONNECTIONS

He says that his administration has connected 4,468 new water connections in Nairobi.

Nairobi County Water Chief Officer Mohamed Abdi has welcomed Sonko's water-for-all campaign, which he says will help to resolve the perennial cases of water shortage in the capital.

"We have already advertised for drilling 20 boreholes across the county, the tender is at the evaluation stage. The Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company will also award tenders for drilling of 12 other boreholes in Nairobi," said Abdi.

Abdi has also promised that the Nairobi City County Government will connect 5,500 new sewer lines in conjunction with the Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company.

The distribution of the water tanks will begin on Thursday in 71 wards before the second phase kicks off in 14 other wards to cover all the 85 wards in Nairobi.