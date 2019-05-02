Botswana: Mozambican Team Visits Parliament

Gaborone — Mozambique's parliamentary committee on Public Administration and Local Government had on April 30 paid a courtesy call on the Speaker of the National Assembly, Ms Gladys Kokorwe.

The team, which comprised representatives of all the three political parties in Mozambican Parliament namely; Frente de Libertacao de Mocambique, Resistencia Nacitional Mocambicana and Movimento Democratico de Mocambique.was on a benchmarking mission to Botswana.

Head of delegation Mr Lucas Jeremias said as a country they were awaiting approval of legislation pertaining to decentralisation, which would be followed by election of governance.

"We are therefore currently studying several models on the decentralisation process through visits to various African states as well as other countries in different continents," Mr Jeremias stated.

However, Mr Jeremias emphasised that they were looking to share experiences and learn from their counterparts in Botswana regarding institutional processes.

He also used the opportunity to thank Botswana for their solidarity and support after the recent devastating effects of Cyclone Idai and Hurricane Kenneth.

In her welcome remarks, Ms Kokorwe conveyed her heartfelt condolences on behalf of Botswana Parliament, following loss of lives and devastation brought about by the cyclone and the hurricane that hit Mozambique recently.

She noted that the benchmarking exercise by the Mozambican delegation would serve to strengthen already existing bi-lateral relations between the two states.

"We are currently considering a Memorandum of Understanding between our Parliament and the National Assembly of Mozambique and we hope to conclude the matter soon," she stated.

While in the country, the Mozambican delegation met and shared notes with Botswana's Portfolio Committee on Local Governance and Social Welfare.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>