Kenya: Free Medical Camp in Nairobi for Chronic Ailment Patients

More than 100 patients will benefit from free surgeries in Nairobi County Hospitals courtesy of the Nairobi City County Government and I HOPE International, an American based NGO.

The free camp which started on April 28, is offering free medical services to patients suffering from chronic diseases.

The service will be available at Mbagathi Hospital, Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital and Pumwani Maternity Hospital respectively for at least two weeks until May 10, 2019.

Governor Mike Sonko has said the initiative is aimed at benefiting the underprivileged members of the society who are suffering from different ailments.

MAJOR SURGERIES

"We are doing this for the benefit of those who are not able to access urgent medical services due to their financial challenges," said Sonko.

According to Dr Musa Mohamed, Medical Superintendent at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital, so far at more than 90 patients are lined up for major operations at the facility from Thursday.

"We are set for major surgeries starting on Thursday. Patients who are suffering from different ailments will be operated on by our doctors together with the US medics who are here for the next two weeks. We will also open a third theatre in our facility as we shall also launch our very best laparoscopy," Dr Mohamed said.

SAVE LIVES

At the Mbagathi District Hospital, at least 15 patients are also set for surgeries.

"We have treated and discharged hundreds of patients at our hospital and starting Thursday we will be conducting major operations on at least 15 patients," said Mbagathi Medical Superintendent Joseph Karani.

County Chief Health officer Washington Makodingo has expressed optimism that the free medical camp by county doctors and the US medics will help save lives in the capital.

"I have so far supervised 12 caesarean cases at Pumwani Maternity Hospital and the numbers are expected to improve," Makodingo said.

The NGO has dispatched 10 specialist doctors to Nairobi who will be working with the local doctors in the three hospitals during the medical camp.