Tanzania: Magufuli to Workers - Let's Build the Economy Before Raising Salaries

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli said his promise to raise workers' salaries still stands, but argued that the country must first build and strengthen its economy.

He said his government has been implementing various mega-scale projects aimed at pushing forward economic growth so as to benefit the country in future.

The Head of State was speaking on Wednesday, May 1, when addressing Tanzania workers at the climax of the International Workers' Day held at the Sokoine Grounds in Mbeya at the national level.

"I thank very much Trade Union Congress of Tanzania (Tucta) secretary general (Dr Yahya Msigwa) for reminding me the promise I made last year during similar celebrations held in Iringa. However, my tenure in office still continues," he said, adding: "Be patient because there is no benefit in announcing an increment of Sh5,000 or Sh10,000, which would only result in hiked prices of such items as kerosene or maize just on the second day. Therefore, we need to first strengthen our economy."

Furthermore, he said, "The government loves workers. This is why we decided to make tough decisions retain the old pension formula, something that no other country has done it," he said.

He said the government has recruited new teachers, doctors and nurses and that planning was a matter of choice. The government could opt for salary increment instead of employing more workers.

"Growth of our economy is on track. I only tell the truth, instead of announcing something that will not be implemented, we need to make sufficient preparations," he said.

According to President Magufuli, the projects under implementation will benefit workers, farmers, herders, fishermen and businessmen.

"Being your servant, I'm supposed to listen and address challenges facing farmers, fishermen, and businessmen. This is our nation, we are supposed to build it together because we have no father, mother or aunt who would do that for us," he said.

However, Dr Magufuli expressed his surprise at the failure by the salaries board to convene its meetings.

"I will direct the responsible minister to ensure the board convenes its meetings, but this shouldn't be an avenue for misuse of public funds," he said, adding.

"Precaution is important because you may hear the meetings have been held in Dubai, but actually, I have no problem for worker's welfare to be to be put under discussion, especially those requiring urgent solutions," said the Head of State.

Speaking on harmonisation of Pay As You Earn (PAYE), President Magufuli said something would be done because it was the same government that reduced PAYE from 11 per cent to 9 per cent.