Tanzania: Call for Salary Raise Messages Dominate May Day Celebrations in Arusha

Arusha — The call for raise of salaries dominated May Day messages displayed on placards as workers celebrated their day in Arusha on Wednesday, May 1.

Marching before acting Arusha Regional Commissioner Idd Kimanta, workers in the region held banners that read, 'Time for salary increase is now'.

In the May Day processions that started from the office of the Regional Commissioner to the Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium, the messages on placards linked the need for raising salaries to the industrialization drive in the country.

Among government institutions that stole the show during the event were Tanzania National Parks Authorities (Tanapa), Arusha Urban Water Supply and Sanitation Authority (AUWSA) and Ngorongoro Conservation Area.

In the private sector, workers of A to Z Textile Mills Ltd and those of security firms also made a huge attraction during the event.

Teachers from the state-owned schools held placards asking to be promoted and for salary increment.