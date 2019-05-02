Tanzania: President Magufuli - Workers Should Keep Waiting for Salary Increase

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli told public servants on Wednesday May 1 to be patient and keep waiting for salary increases because there were other priorities that needed the limited financial resources.

Speaking to workers who had turned up in huge numbers at the Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya city President Magufuli said most of the resources had been directed to a score of costly infrastructure projects such as the Sh6 trillion Stiegler's project, the Sh3 trillion Standard Gauge Railways (first phase), road projects as well as purchase of aircrafts for Air Tanzania Corporation. Many of the projects are financed using domestic revenue sources.

When these projects are complete they will go a long way into reducing the cost of living of Tanzanians, workers included, President Magufuli emphatically stressed.

"Tanzania has no grandfather to depend on," President Magufuli told disappointed workers echoing the founding President Julius Nyerere who, speaking at the same Stadium on May Day in 1995 cautioned Tanzanians that Tanzania had no "uncle" to depend on for its own development. Mwl Nyerere was speaking against cash-full presidential candidates who were going around bribing people saying the cash was from their 'friends' and 'uncles'.

Before he leaves office, President Magufuli said, he would ensure that he increases salaries of workers.

"We have no money to give you. I could have announced a one or two percent increase right now... But what would it serve you. It would just trigger high inflation," President Magufuli noted.

He said his government has been honouring the annual salary increases to workers since he came to power in 2015 whereas about 505,985 workers have received Sh72.8 billion in annual increments.