Tanzania: Every Employee Must Have a Job Contract, Says Tabora RC

Tabora — Tabora Regional Commissioner Aggrey Mwanri has given a seven day ultimatum to employers in the region to provide contracts to their employees.

Speaking during the workers day commemoration on Wednesday, May 1 the RC said legal action will be taken to employers who would fail to do so. "But employees should also make sure they perform their duties and responsibilities with outmost efficiency," he said.

Employers should also allow trade unions in workplaces, Mr Mwanri added. But Tabora District Commissioner Eric Komanya advised employers to develop the habit of providing bonuses to well performing workers to motivate them. "Bonuses and gifts to those who perform can increase productivity," he noted.