Tanzania: Officials Held Over Fake Prizes to Best Workers On May Day

Bukoba — The two acting district executive directors for Bukoba Municipality and Bukoba district council were on Wednesday May 1 placed in police custody for failing to explain where the cash prizes for best workers were.

In the May Day celebrations that took place in Misenyi District on Wednesday May 1 a list of best workers and the accompanied certificates had been prepared. The prizes had to go with cash prizes the maximum of which was Sh500,000 but the money was nowhere to be seen.

The Karagwe District Commissioner Godfrey Mheluka presided over the event representing the regional commissioner Brigadier General Michael Gaguti.

After announcing the best workers, Mr Mheluka told the acting Bukoba District executive director Siima Kyamani to present the cash prizes allocated for the winners.

Instead, Kyamani had only recognition certificates and the cash prizes were missing, which annoyed the acting regional commissioner, who later ordered her arrest.

Josephat Kyebyera of the Bukoba Municipality, also met the same fate after the announced best workers failed to acknowledge whether they had really received the cash prizes. Mr Mheluka called the winners asked those who had receive cash to raise their hands. When they did not he ordered the arrest of Kyebyera.