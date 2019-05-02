Kenya: Local CEOs to Do Battle on the Chessboard

A battle for the country's top Chief Executives on the chessboard is planned for June 8 at Villa Rosa Kempinski, Nairobi. It promises to be a unique kind of battle as local CEOs prepare to fight on the chess board to determine who of them is the most strategic.

According to Chess Kenya President Bernard Wanjala, the event is also open to top managers who are conversant with the sport. The winner will received an engraved special trophy that will be rotational every year.

"Apart from the competition, Chess Kenya will also use this opportunity to educate the CEOs and company managers on how they can use chess tactics to help them grow their business," Wanjala said on Wednesday.

Wanjala also said research has shown that chess tactics can help managers effectively run their organisations and businesses, adding that some of the most successful managers are well known chess players. "Chess is considered a strategy game which means that in order for you to win, you must have a better plan than your opponent.

"These strategies are learnt by practising. Playing chess greatly improves the ability to improve certain strategies and plans and this can have a positive impact on businesses and organisations.

"Furthermore, a good strategic mind is productive as it creates the best plan for every daily task," Wanjala added.

Wanjala also noted that the sport remains key in helping managers and workers to cultivate the ability to pay attention over a long period of time. Chess demands attention and without it you get punished. When the mind is trained to focus and pay attention over a long period of time, it results in better results at the work place."

A company will be allowed to register two members of staff by paying an entry fee of Sh15,000. Chess Kenya will facilitate the-one day event. Deadline for registration is May 29.