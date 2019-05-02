1 May 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Gunmen Kill a Police Officer in Southern Somalia

Tagged:

Related Topics

Unknown gunmen were reported to have shot and killed a Somali police force member in Burhakaba district in Bay region, south of the country on Tuesday night.

The officer was gunned down while on his way to house after work, according to the witnesses.

Sources confirmed to Radio Shabelle that the killers have escaped before the local security forces arrived in the crime scene and launched a search operation.

Al-Shabaab, the Al-Qaeda-linked militant group has claimed responsibility for the assassination, saying the militants seized the soldier's gun following his murder.

Somalia

Why U.S. Troops Will Stay Longer in Somalia

Image processed by CodeCarvings Piczard ### FREE Community Edition ### on 2019-04-27 15:40:00Z | | Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.