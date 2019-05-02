Somalia: Gunmen Kill a Police Officer in Southern Somalia

Unknown gunmen were reported to have shot and killed a Somali police force member in Burhakaba district in Bay region, south of the country on Tuesday night.

The officer was gunned down while on his way to house after work, according to the witnesses.

Sources confirmed to Radio Shabelle that the killers have escaped before the local security forces arrived in the crime scene and launched a search operation.

Al-Shabaab, the Al-Qaeda-linked militant group has claimed responsibility for the assassination, saying the militants seized the soldier's gun following his murder.