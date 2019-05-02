Somalia: Army Distributes Food Aid to Residents in Lower Shabelle Region

Somali military has delivered food aid to villagers in Lower Shabelle region weeks after the government took control of the areas. Following operations to defeat al-Shabaab fighters, Somali forces recaptured two villages in the outskirts of Mogadishu this month.

The villages include Sabiid and Anole located near Afgoye town, about 30 KM northwest of Mogadishu, the Somali capital. In an efforts to boost interaction between the army and locals, the forces distributed food in the villages ahead Muslim holy month, Ramadan.

The distribution took place on Wednesday evening. The move comes at a time Somali government vowed to step up operations to liberate villages controlled by al-Shabaab. The group which lost control of the capital city in 2011 still mans remote villages in southern Somalia.

Its members carry out deadly attacks in main towns. On Wednesday, the group targeted a car belonging to Bari governor with explosives in Bosaso town.

According to sources, the governor, Yussuf Mohamed was not in the car. The blast killed three of bodyguards.