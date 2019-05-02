Africa: U17 AFCON - From Tanzania to Morocco

Following the successful organization of the Total U17 Africa Cup of Nations 2019, Tanzania has passed the mantle to Morocco, host of the 2021 edition.

Moments after the Cameroon's 5-3 win over Guinea in the final, the symbolic handing over of the CAF Flag took place on the podium with CAF President Ahmad Ahmad, Wallace Karia (president of Tanzania Football Federation) and His Excellency Abdelilah Benryane (Moroccan Ambassador to Tanzania) as the actors.

CAF President Ahmad Ahmad received the flag from Karia, before handing over to Moroccan Benryane to officially launch the journey to the 14th edition of the biennial cadet championship.

It will be the second Morocco will be hosting the U-17 AFCON after 2013.