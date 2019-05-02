Somalia: Minister of Information Resigns

Somalia's Information Minister on May 1 resigned his position in government citing differences with the federal government under President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmaajo.

The government or presidency has yet to confirm the decision. Gelle was appointed by Prime Minister Ali Hassan Khayre in his first cabinet in 2017. Khayre had been appointed by Farmaajo who won elections earlier that year.

The Ministry of Information informs the public about government policy plans and implementation and supports improvements to knowledge and education of the public.