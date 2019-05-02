Sudan: West Darfur's Acting Wali Dissolves High Committees - Orders Financial Review

El Geneina — Maj Gen Abdelkhalig Badawi, the acting Wali (governor) of West Darfur has issued a decree dissolving the high commission for development of the state and the high commission for the annual inter-school competition.

The governor also issued another decree establishing a committee to review the funds of the inter-school competition and the funds of the state development.

The governor also issued a decree dissolving all unions and trade unions, the Chamber of Commerce in the state, and its branches in the localities, and called a stop to all procedures.

The text of the decision tasked the Registrar General of work organisations in the state to begin the formation of steering committees for the functions of these organisations until the convening of their general assemblies with the formation of a committee to inventory and control the assets and all financial transactions of the organisations that have been dissolved.