1 May 2019

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan Football Federation - Premier League Suspended

Khartoum — On Tuesday, the Sudanese Football Association announced the suspension of the Premier League for an indefinite period because of the events taking place in the country.

During the past few days, several matches have been postponed due to current events.

The Chairman of the Competitions Committee, El Fateh Bani, said that the Organising Committee has taken a decision to suspend the Premier League games indefinitely, adding that yesterday they addressed the police to secure the matches without getting a response until the moment.

The decision followed demands from clubs in the Premier League to suspend sports activity in the country because of the protests since December 19 and overthrew of President Omar Al Bashir.

In 2017, Sudan's football activity was suspended when the FIFA issued a decision to suspend football activity in the country because of government intervention in the game.

