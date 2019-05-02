1 May 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: SA Artists' Call to Ramaphosa - Stop Making Arts and Culture a Dumping Ground for Delinquent Ministers

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Rebecca Davis

South Africa's Constitution permits the President to select 'no more than two Ministers' from outside the National Assembly. Working off the assumption that Cyril Ramaphosa will still be President for some time after the upcoming elections, prominent figures within the sectors of art, culture and heritage have called on him to resuscitate the ailing Department of Arts & Culture by doing something drastic: appointing a Minister from civil society rather than from the ANC list.

When Nathi Mthethwa was moved by former President Jacob Zuma from the police portfolio to the role of Minister of Arts and Culture in 2014, it was widely viewed as a demotion.

Mthethwa had served as Minister of Police during the Marikana Massacre, and had been forced to publicly carry the can for the security upgrades undertaken at former president Jacob Zuma's Nkandla residence. At the time of Mthethwa's ministerial shift, his political capital was extremely low.

Many observers complained at the time that Mthethwa also appeared to possess very little specialised knowledge about arts and culture, with some pointing out that now-deceased ANC Minister Collins Chabane might have made for a better selection given that Chabane was himself an active musician.

Interviewed at the...

South Africa

Voters, Long Staunch ANC Supporters, Seek Change

Like many rural South Africans, 38-year-old nurse Olga Fokazi lives in a town that since 1994 has been ruled by the… Read more »

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.