Liberia: President Weah Dialogues With Former Vice President Boakai On National Issues

Monrovia — The President of Liberia, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 welcomed former Vice President Joseph N. Boakai at his Foreign Ministry Office. The two statesmen used the visit to discuss a wide range of national issues relative to maintaining peace and stability.

President Weah and the former Vice President also discussed national development and the prevailing economic situation in the country.

The Liberian leader updated Ambassador Boakai on progress his government is making to transform the lives of Liberians, make the country attractive to foreign direct investment and to protect the tenets of democracy.

President Weah said he would continue to ensure that regular dialogue and consultation with every Liberian irrespective of political and ethnic affiliations would be the hallmark of his administration towards moving the country forward in peace, harmony and stability.

For his part, Ambassador Boakai commended President Weah for the warm reception accorded him and for the president's unwavering tolerance and open leadership ability.

He assured President Weah of his willingness to contribute to the nation building process in whatever way possible.