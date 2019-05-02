South Africa: SARS Pencils in an Extra R10 Billion in Tobacco Excise Revenue After Clamping Down On Illicit Industry

analysis

One of the most obvious pieces of low-hanging tax fruit is the illicit tobacco industry, which was a big topic at the Hefer Commission. The good news is that the SA Revenue Service has jumped on the problem, sending inspectors to all six cigarette factories. The results have been staggering, effectively endorsing the international industry's diagnosis that local producers were cheating.

Former tax commissioner Tom Moyane famously halted investigations into tax compliance of cigarette production, and then some local producers were equally famously seen in the company of former Health Minister, now Minister in the Presidency, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. That is all changed now, and the result has been dramatic.

The acting chief officer of Enforcement at SARS Viwe Mlenzana said in an interview on Tuesday that SARS had never been in a position to tell what was legitimate and what was illegitimate trade because it was dependent on manufacturers declaring their production. Weird, but true

That apparently allowed some local producers to produce vast quantities of cigarettes that slipped into the market without being detected. The fraud was famously flagrant; cigarettes were being sold for less than the tax normally demanded.

The sales of illicit cigarettes just went up and...