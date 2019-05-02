Somalia: Blow for President Farmajo As Information Minister Resigns, Cites 'Difference in Opinion'

Somalia Information Minister Dahir Mohamud Gelle has resigned citing differences in opinion, dealing President Mohamed Farmajo a big blow. The minister made the announcement on Wednesday in an interview with the media house, Voice of America.

The government or presidency has yet to confirm the decision. Gelle was appointed by Prime Minister Ali Hassan Khayre in his first cabinet in 2017. Khayre had been appointed by Farmaajo who won elections earlier that year.

The Ministry of Information informs the public about government policy plans and implementation and supports improvements to knowledge and education of the public.