Sudan: Convoy From Darfur Swells Khartoum Sit-in

Khartoum — For the fourth week in a row, tens of thousands of Sudanese are protesting in front of the General Command of the Sudanese army in Khartoum and army units in other cities in the country to demand the full implementation of the demands of the revolution and the handover of power to civilians as stated in the Declaration of Freedom and Change.

In particular during the past two weeks, the sit-in in Khartoum witnessed the influx of delegations by vehicles and buses coming from various parts of the country to participate in and support the sit-in.

Meanwhile the sit-ins of the Sudanese in front of military units in Port Sudan, El Gedaref, Wad Madani, El Obeid, and Nyala, and in various other cities have continued coupled with demonstrations in various districts of the capital Khartoum amid calls from the Sudanese Professionals Association, the leading force behind the protests, to move to the sit-in place.

Convoy from Darfur

A large convoy of people from Darfur arrived in Khartoum on Tuesday to join the protesters in front of the General Command in the largest and longest convoy by land from El Geneina, Zalingei, Nyala, passing El Obeid in support of the revolutionaries in order to achieve the goals that led to the December revolution.

The capital saw members of the Darfuri El Mayarim Women Initiative marching to the sit-in at the General Command chanting "Freedom, peace, and justice".

El Ghali Bosh, coordinator of the Freedom and Change forces in Darfur described the march of the Darfuri who arrived in Khartoum on Tuesday as a support to the demands of the revolution.

He added that the sit-in in front of the General Command of the armed forces in Khartoum has become a general conference of the Sudanese people to determine their fate from the former regime.

Murtada Mohamed Ahmed, leader of the South Darfur protesters said that the objective of the march is to participate in the sit-in in front of the headquarters of the General Command of the Armed Forces in Khartoum and to strengthen the position of the revolutionaries to achieve the demands of the revolution for a better future for Sudan

El Rashid Teirab, coordinator of the Freedom and Change forces in Central Darfur announced Central Darfur's stand with the revolution and behind the forces of Freedom and Change and the Sudanese Professionals Association to achieve all the demands of handover of power to civil government as stipulated in the Declaration of Freedom and Change.