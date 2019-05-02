South Africa: Little Accountability As Health MECs Dodge Questions

analysis

Missed deadlines, non-communication and excuses sum up the overwhelming 'responses' from the country's nine health MECs when Spotlight asked them to reflect on their time in office and what people can expect from them beyond the elections.

As part of Spotlight's #Vote4Health series, nine questions were posed to South Africa's nine provincial MECs for health. Only two of the nine MECs provided answers. They were MEC Nomafrench Mbombo from the Western Cape and MEC Montsheng Tsiu from the Free State.

The following seven MECs of health failed to provide answers to the nine questions despite a generous deadline of several weeks: Sasekani Manzini (Mpumalanga), Sibongiseni Dhlomo (KZN), Gwen Ramokgopa (Gauteng), Phophi Ramathuba (Limpopo), Fufe Makotong (Northern Cape), Helen Sauls-August (Eastern Cape) and Madoda Sambatha (North West).

Ramokgopa indicated that as she would not be available for re-appointment to the role of MEC after the elections she didn't want to take part in the series. A revised set of questions was sent to her but these were not answered either.

All nine MECs were contacted through provincial communications and media departments. Popo Maja, national head of communications in the Department of Health, was copied on all emails. The provinces were given...