South Africa: Marianne Thamm's Analysis Is Without Any Factual Basis

With regard to Marianne Thamm's piece in Daily Maverick of 30 April 2019, we demand the right of reply, the most basic of journalistic principles.

This Right of Reply is in response to this analysis by Marianne Thamm. Discredited Sunday Times find new home at Iqbal Survé's media empire

It is hypocritical in the extreme that Thamm and Daily Maverick accuse us of fake news, when in fact they didn't afford us a right to reply.

We can only deduce they didn't want to spoil yet another rubbishing story with the facts, the very basis of fake news.

On whose behalf are they acting?

The facts are:

Allegation number one

Thamm alleges that our story about police being on the verge of pouncing on ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, former State Security Agency director-general Arthur Fraser and former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni on various charges including murder, corruption and money laundering is a figment of our collective imagination.

Fact number one

It is a fact that police are investigating Magashule in connection with the disappearance of a government-owned painting by South African landscape master Pierneef worth R8-million. He is facing charges of theft for allegedly giving...