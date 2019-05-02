Sudan: Chief of Staff - Armed Forces Will Be Honest to Sudanese People

Khartoum — The Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Hashim Abdul-Muttalab, stressed that the armed forces will remain loyal to the Sudanese people and stand with him until the success of his revolution, stressing it did not shoot any bullet towards the people, and affirming in the same time the Armed Forces determination to face any sabotage or security breach.

This came during his meeting Wednesday at the Ministry of Defence with the Chief of Staff of South Sudan State, Lt. Gen. Gobriel Riyal Jok.

Lt. Gen. Abdul-Muttalab has renewed Sudan support to the peace and stability in peace and stability in the Republic of South Sudan.

He gave a detailed a detailed briefing on the events that took place in Sudan and the Armed Forces' role in supporting the Sudanese people.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Staff of South Sudan State has congratulated his Sudanese counterpart on his assumption of the position.

Lt. Gen. Jok said that they came to express the feeling of South Sudan government and people on the change that happened in Sudan, appreciating the wise dealing with the situation in Sudan.

He affirmed the firm stand of South Sudan State with Sudan, especially that the two countries are linked to each other with firm ties.

He stressed that Sudan will never face any danger from the side of South Sudan State.

He expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change and all parties and the Transitional Military Council for their cooperation in dealing with the situation, a matter which was appreciated by all.