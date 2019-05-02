1 May 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Secretary General of Former Presidency Relieved

Khartoum — Chairman of the Transitional Military Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, has issued a decision relieving the Secretary General of the former Presidency of the Republic, Mohamed Mohamed Salih Mohamed Osman.

