Sudan: Secretary General of Former Presidency Relieved

Khartoum — Chairman of the Transitional Military Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, has issued a decision relieving the Secretary General of the former Presidency of the Republic, Mohamed Mohamed Salih Mohamed Osman.

