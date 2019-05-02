Sudan: Entity of Sustainable Peace in Darfur Launched

Khartoum — The Chairman of the Darfur Inclusive Entity for Sustainable Peace in Darfur Farouq Ahmed Adam, Tuesday, launched the entity in a press conference at SUNA.

He noted that the entity is working for preparing Darfur for the sustainable peace by all parties, and to present it as a gift for the Sudanese people whom are looking to the future with trust and steadfastness, adding that the entity's document is open for addition and erase until we reach a solid bases.

He said that they will tour all Darfur states, and will meet with movements and the Transitional Military Council to present the entity vison, calling of the TMC and the revolution's leaders to work for reaching settlement to achieve stability in the Sudan.

He explained that all agreements signed on Darfur's issue will be the source and subjected to study, indicating that they work for creating a historical body from the people of Darfur and others to address the Darfur's historical issues.

He called for the media to give due concern to Darfur issue, demanding more dialogue for the treatment of Darfur issues.

The Secretary General of the entity, Ismail Khalid Dabkka said that the entity is a continuation to efforts, visions an initiatives of all Darfur communities for seven years.

Noting that the entity's document is considered a road map for the solution of Darfur social issue.

Adding that messages included in entity's statues would enable the TMC and the members of the Freedom and Change Forces declaration to come to consensus on visions for the country's current situation.