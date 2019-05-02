Sudan Honored in Memory of Organization of African Unity

Khartoum — The Sudan was honored among other five countries during the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Organization of African Unity (OAU) in context of the activities of the 64th session of the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights held in Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh last week, under the session's theme (Refugees, returnees, asylum seekers and internally displaced persons for sustainable rights in Africa).

The Secretary of the Sudanese Bars Association's Human Rights Secretary, Amal Haroun noted to SUNA that the Sudan has always hosted large numbers of refugees from various African countries, despite the challenges it faces, noting that among the countries that have been honored are the countries of Algeria, Kenya, Uganda and Ethiopia, which is the second country hosting numbers of refugees.

She said that the diplomat at the Sudan's embassy in Egypt, Osama Abdul Rhaman and the Sudanese Bars Association have represented the Sudan at the honoring celebration.

Amal who represented the Sudanese Bars Association at the event has called on the international community consider the Sudan's efforts towards the refugees.