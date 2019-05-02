1 May 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Daglo Affirms Sudan Pledge to Solve Oil Obstacles Between Sudan and South Sudan

Khartoum — Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Military Council, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, has affirmed the keenness to Solve all problems between Sudan and South Sudan, especially those related to oil and crossings.

During his meeting Wednesday with the visiting Petroleum Minister of South Sudan, and South Sudan Ambassador to Khartoum, Lt. Gen. Daglo said that the two countries are composed one people, appreciating the good ties between the two countries.

He called for further strengthening to the bilateral relations for the interest of the two countries.

The TMC Deputy Chairman pledged that all the problems relating to oil and the crossings will be solved as soon as possible.

South Sudan Ambassador to Khartoum, Myan Dott, said in a press statement South Sudan's Minister of Petroleum has arrived in Khartoum as an envoy of the government of South Sudan to meet with the leaders of the Transitional Military Council, adding that the South Sudanese minister has discussed with Lt. Gen. Daglo a number of issues of mutual concern.

He indicated that the South Sudanese envoy has focused discussion on the petroleum obstacles and the opening of crossings between Sudan and South Sudan.

He said that the TMC Deputy Chairman has responded to them well and promised to direct the competent authorities to resolve the oil problem urgently.

Read the original article on SNA.

