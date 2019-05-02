Sudan: Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan Lauds Stances of South Sudan in Supporting Sudan

Khartoum — Chairman of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, has lauded the stances of the Republic of South Sudan in supporting Sudan at all levels, stressing the importance of uniting efforts for boosting security and stability in the two countries.

This came when he received at his office Wednesday the Chief of Staff of South Sudan Armed Forces, Lt. Gen. Gabriel Jok Riek, in presence of the Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Hashim Abdul-Muttalab.

Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan has stressed the importance of expanding the scope of cooperation between the two countries regardless of the demise of regimes, affirming continuation of the communication between the two countries.